Thomasville murder conviction upheld

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the 2016 murder conviction of Sidney Jerome McKinney, Jr.
McKinney was convicted of killing Debra Denise Thigpen, 29, in 2014.
Thigpen’s body was found behind a residence on North Stevens Street.
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Thomasville Police Department arrested McKinney, then 34, of Myrtle Drive, and charged him with felony murder.
Investigators believe that there was an altercation between Thigpen and McKinney that caused her death, although no cause of death is being released at this time.
McKinney and Thigpen had a relationship in the past and there have been other accusations of violence in past altercations.
