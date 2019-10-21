Teen with weapon, drugs arrested at Worth football game

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - During the Worth Co. High School homecoming game on Friday, October 18, 2019, an 18-year old student was arrested for possession of a weapon and drugs inside the Worth County Stadium.
A student reported a tip to the school’s School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student had flashed a gun from underneath his jacket below the stands during the game.
Nearby officers from both the Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Sylvester Police Department were notified, and the armed teen was quickly apprehended without incident.
Worth County Schools Superintendent Bill Settle issued this statement Monday morning:
"I want to ensure parents and students that the district’s safety procedures worked without fail, but the district will be having discussions on how to increase security in the future to help prevent another incident like this from happening.
“This incident demonstrates that it takes the entire community, parents, students, and staff to be vigilant at all times and not to hesitate reporting what they see and hear. As far as I am concerned, the student reporting the incident to the SRO and police is a hero!”
“The district will pursue full disciplinary action under law on the 18-year old student responsible for the event. Again, I want to emphasize, Worth County Schools will not tolerate this type of behavior and/or actions on any school property or functions, and is committed to student and staff safety being our number one priority!”
The name of the armed teen was not released.
