Storm Tracker attends Randolph Co.'s annual Public Safety Day

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A little over a year after Hurricane Michael tore through South Georgia, Randolph County held their annual Public Safety Day on Monday.
Students from Randolph County Elementary School had the chance to see some local first responders and their vehicles in person.
WALB News 10 was also a part of the event. The First Alert StormTracker and Weathercaster Bradford Ambrose were there.
Ambrose spoke about severe weather. He also talked about how we use the Storm Tracker to keep you safe and informed at home.
Capt. Marlon Coleman with the Cuthbert Fire Department said it’s important to show the students different types of careers.
“I think it’s important to have different agencies here so they can see what everybody, what their job title is and what they do out in the field,” Coleman said.
Cuthbert Police and Fire, Georgia State Patrol and Air Evac were just some of the departments at Monday’s event.
