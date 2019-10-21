Sounds like thunder; Tree crashes through Cordele roof

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One Crisp County family is cleaning up, after a tree fell on their South 15th Street home in Saturday’s storm.
Burtrenif Morgan was inside and remembers hearing what she thought was thunder but was actually a tree falling on her home.
She remembers “A light fixture fell and burst on the floor, and I heard this loud sound, and I thought it was thunder.”
Later, Morgan got in her car and left the home and "So as I went around the block and came back I said, “Oh my God, there’s a tree on my house!' so that wasn’t thunder...”
Morgan says her son’s bedroom the bathroom and kitchen were some of the hardest-hit areas.
“No one was here but me. My son was working a double and his room actually got the hardest impact and had he been here he would have been lying in his bed.”
The mother and wife is thankful no one was injured.
She says God is good, and even through the disaster, you can still have a sense of humor.
Morgan remembers seeing her makeup being untouched as her bathroom ceiling was knocked in and says “And I looked over there and everything was still intact. Now y’all know, God didn’t want me to be looking a mess in this storm.”
Repairs have already begun including placing a tarp over damaged parts of the roof.
Morgan says she is thankful no one was injured.
