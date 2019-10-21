Rain and storms quickly move out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rather quiet Monday however rain and thunderstorms become likely through the evening into Tuesday morning. There’s a slight-marginal risk for strong-severe storms with the primary threats damaging wind gusts and possibly isolated tornadoes. As a cold front pushes through Tuesday clouds clear and temperatures drop. Expect a few cool mornings with lows around 50 and pleasant afternoons as highs top mid 70s. Rain chances return late Thursday into Friday.
Looking ahead to the weekend mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
As the center of Nestor rotated across SWGA much needed rain fell and a tornado touched down in Crisp County Saturday evening. The NWS’s survey team confirms an EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph had a 2.1 mile long track and was 100 yards wide. The tornado touched down near the Farmers market on hwy 41 Northwest of town and headed northeast crossing Farmers Market road before lifting. Some roof damage occurred at the Farmers market, otherwise trees and branches were downed along the path. There was a tree down on a home in Cordele along with a roof lifted on another home, but that was unrelated to this path.
