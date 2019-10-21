Rain and storms quickly move out

As the center of Nestor rotated across SWGA much needed rain fell and a tornado touched down in Crisp County Saturday evening. The NWS’s survey team confirms an EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph had a 2.1 mile long track and was 100 yards wide. The tornado touched down near the Farmers market on hwy 41 Northwest of town and headed northeast crossing Farmers Market road before lifting. Some roof damage occurred at the Farmers market, otherwise trees and branches were downed along the path. There was a tree down on a home in Cordele along with a roof lifted on another home, but that was unrelated to this path.