NWS: Crisp Co. tornado confirmed in Saturday weather event

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado track in Crisp County following Saturday’s weather event.
An EF-0, the tornado was 2.1 miles long, 100 yards wide and with max winds of 75 mph.
The tornado touched down near the Farmers Market on Highway 41 and headed northeast. It crossed Farmers Market Road before lifting, according to NWS.
There was some roof damage to the Farmers Market and there were downed trees and branches along the tornado’s path.
There was a downed tree on a Cordele home and the roof lifted from another, but NWS officials said both were unrelated to the tornado’s path.
The tornado was directly related to the center of circulation from Tropical Storm Nestor, according to NWS.
