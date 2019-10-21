Mother shaves head as daughter battles breast cancer

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -A mother recently shaved her head in support of her daughter's fight against breast cancer.
Monique Roberts battles stage two breast cancer.
She was diagnosed in April and says “I was shocked, because you always hear about people getting breast cancer over the age of 40 but here I am at 26 years old diagnosed with breast cancer. I didn’t even know it was possible to be diagnosed at such a young age.”
She and her mother Pamela Roberts attended Sunday’s ’Pearls in Pink’ program held at Jesus Christ Tabernacle of Deliverance in Sylvester.
It honors cancer survivors while praying for those who are still in the battle, like Monique.
Organizers say the Pearls in Pink program raised around $500 and will be an annual event.
They say it was given to three people currently battling cancer.
Her mother, Pamela Roberts, remembers the moments Monique started losing her hair.
“When I combed it, it was coming out in my hands, and I decided I want to cut my hair off also. She lost her hair not by choice, and I chose to shave mine.”
Pamela shaved her daughter’s hair, and a month later in September returned the favor in solidarity against breast cancer.
Monique says "Once I started cutting it, it hit me, 'Wow all of this is real’. So that was breathtaking. It’s great to have support like that.”
Monique is now taking chemotherapy treatments and will start radiation in a few months.
She wants other women to know its never to early for self-examination for breast cancer and “Don’t wait till 40.”
One mother’s powerful support for her daughter “But I wanted to walk that walk with her, and to show her I’m here,” as they battle cancer together.
