Patchy morning fog, afternoon warmth and a round of strong storms overnight. There's a marginal risk of severe storms. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning end by afternoon as a cold front sweeps through. We cool to near 50 Wednesday and Thursday morning and highs will be pleasant in the lower to middle 70s. A warm front approaches Friday. It ramps our rain chances back up. It stays rather unsettled for the start of the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
