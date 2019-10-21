3 arrested for shooting stolen gun in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In the predawn hours of Sunday, patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) witnessed a vehicle stop in front of a home in the 900 block of North Toombs Street.
The officer then heard multiple gunshots come from the vehicle, which sped away, and VPD gave pursuit.
Eventually, the driver stopped and the men took off running, according to VPD.
Officers were able to locate the three subjects and arrest them.
The men were identified as Demarcus Thomas, 25, William Gordon, 23, and Daniel Pinkney, 46.
A handgun that had been reported stolen previously was recovered, along with other physical evidence connecting the men to this crime, VPD said.
They were all arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail for discharging of firearms on or near a public roadway, reckless conduct and obstruction of an ffficer.
Police said this appears to be an isolated incident that revolved around an argument that had taken place earlier at the incident location.
This case is still under investigation and further charges are pending, according to police.
