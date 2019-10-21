1993 Albany murder verdict and sentence upheld by Supreme Court

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The murder conviction and life sentence of Kenneth N. Powell for the shooting death of Lionel 'Bobo’ Turner, 16, on Corn Avenue in June of 1993, has been upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court, even though another man likely fired the shot that killed Turner.
In mid-June 1993, Kenneth N. Powell’s cousin, Tony Powell, was allegedly assaulted by Lionel Turner and Stephon Davis in Albany.
On June 19, Kenneth N. Powell and Donny Cornell Mimbs walked around their neighborhood searching for Turner and Davis. A witness testified that Kenneth N. Powell had ‘a problem’ with Turner, was carrying a gun in his hand, and looked upset.
During their search, Kenneth N. Powell and Mimbs crossed paths with Tony Powell and two other men, who joined the group. Tony Powell asked Kenneth N. Powell to put the gun away, but he refused. Kenneth told Tony that he was looking for Davis, because Davis and Turner had “jumped on his cousin.”
Kenneth N. Powell told a resident to tell Davis that he was “going to get him” because “it wasn’t right how [Davis] did that night when they was fighting.”
Kenneth N. Powell saw Turner outside his grandmother’s house, standing on the porch. He began walking toward Turner, and Mimbs and Tony Powell followed.
Court records show that Donny Mimbs “reached and got the gun” from Kenneth N. Powell and shot Turner.
According to Powell, Mimbs went up onto the porch first. Mimbs told Kenneth N. Powell “you ought to kill the S. O. B.,” and then “snatch[ed]” the gun from Powell.
Mimbs shot Turner once and then, after a struggle between the two, shot him a second time, after which Turner collapsed.
Mimbs fired a third shot at Turner’s hip area. Kenneth N. Powell then took the gun back from Mimbs and shot Turner in the knee, after which Mimbs grabbed a chair and began hitting Turner in the back of the head.
Court records show that Powell shot Turner in the knee. His lawyer argued that this shot could not have killed Turner, and it was Mimbs' shot that severed the victim's aorta that was the fatal shot.
After the shooting, according to Tony Powell, he and Kenneth N. Powell “ran off separately.”
Donny Cornell Mimbs was also convicted in this death, and is serving a life sentence in prison.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.