Moultrie Police on the hunt for missing woman

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is looking for a missing woman that was last seen on Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post.
Courtney Graham, 31, was last seen leaving her home on 6th Avenue NW around 8 a.m. She was also last seen wearing overall shorts and an unknown shirt color, according to the post.
Graham has reddish or blonde colored hair with a short hairstyle.
She is 5′0 and weighs about 140 lbs.
If you have any information concerning Graham or her whereabouts, please contact Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131 or call 911.
