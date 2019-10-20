Moultrie Police on the hunt for missing woman

By Kim McCullough | October 20, 2019 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 3:11 PM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is looking for a missing woman that was last seen on Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post.

Courtney Graham, 31, was last seen leaving her home on 6th Avenue NW around 8 a.m. She was also last seen wearing overall shorts and an unknown shirt color, according to the post.

Graham has reddish or blonde colored hair with a short hairstyle.

She is 5′0 and weighs about 140 lbs.

If you have any information concerning Graham or her whereabouts, please contact Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131 or call 911.

