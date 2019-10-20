Improving weather heading into Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mist and drizzle will persist overnight as lows drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Sunday will start off with plenty of clouds. Clouds will decrease from southwest to northeast throughout the day as highs warm into the upper 70s. Even warmer air returns on Monday ahead of our next cold front. Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain will arrive late.
Cooler temperatures with higher rain chances work in for Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are likely with highs in the mid 70s. High pressure moves in for Wednesday into Thursday. Behind the front, highs will only warm into the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms return to the area for Friday and Saturday as a second cold front approaches. Highs will top out in the mid 70s both days.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.