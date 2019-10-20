Hard Rock Hotel crane crumbles to ground after delayed explosion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city demolished two cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site on Sunday (Oct. 20). They came crashing down on Rampart and Canal streets around 3 p.m.
The demolition was delayed throughout the day. The city first gave a heads up about the demolition around 11:30 a.m., however it was later pushed back to 1:45 p.m. and then finally came down more than an hour later.
One of the cranes was still partially haninging over the hotel.
The exclusion zone was reopened shortly after the cranes came down.
No injuries were reported during the demolition.
The building was scheduled to be demolished on Saturday, but due to unsafe conditions and crane stabilization issues, the demolition was pushed back about 24 hours.
New Orleans police wrapped up roll call around 7 a.m. and officers started to close streets in the evacuation areas and other areas that could be affected by the work.
The city released a modified map of evacuation and exclusion zones that essential cover the most historic area in New Orleans.
The City will communicate to the public when it is safe to return. All individuals in the affected area should text HARDROCK to 888777 to receive those notifications.
The City will offer a temporary relocation center at the Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere St., for evacuated individuals who require a place to go during the temporary evacuation order.
