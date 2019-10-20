Brother and sister found dead in Macon County, Ala., being investigated as homicide

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Macon County, Alabama is currently being investigated by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.
Brother and sister William Gess, Jr. and Sharon Gess were found deceased in a home on their property in Notasulga, according to Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley.
Coroner Bentley says they were found at approximately 1:40 p.m.
Both deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
The cause of death will be determined by the ABI Department of Forensic Sciences.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
