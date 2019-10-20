BPS searching for hit and run suspect

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is looking for a suspect that may be involved in a hit and run accident that happened at Dothan Road and Griffin Street in front of McDaddy Motors on Sunday morning around 7:30, according to a Facebook post.
They are looking for a 4-door newer model blue Jeep Wrangler with a significant amount of damage to the right front end and down the entire passenger side.
Also, the passenger side window should be busted out, according to the post.
BPS said the Jeep was last seen heading towards Bainbridge on Dothan Road.
Anyone with information about this Jeep or the driver is urged to call Officer John Walker at (229) 248-2038 or email johnw@bainbridgecity.com
