Tracking Nestor into SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Becoming very wet and windy as Tropical Storm Nestor tracks northeast across south Georgia Saturday. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day as conditions deteriorate. Following projected landfall before sunrise along the eastern Florida Panhandle, Nestor tracks through SGA with heavy rain and strong winds. There’s a marginal risk for strong-severe storms including isolated tornadoes.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect Saturday from 5AM-8PM. Expect sustained winds of 25-35 and gusts 50 to 60 mph. Impacts include fallen tree limbs and power outages. Rainfall totals of 2-4″+ may cause some flash flooding but not widespread. As Nestor pushes away and rain and winds will subside Saturday night.
Morning clouds Sunday clear allowing afternoon sunshine and pleasant upper 70s. Warmer low 80s Monday sets the stage for strong to severe storms Monday night into early Tuesday. Cooler and drier again by midweek.
