A timeline of current Albany road repairs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’ve been anywhere down Stuart Avenue or Palmyra Road, you’ve probably seen all of the construction.
The City of Albany has crews working to repave the roads.
Here is the tentative schedule for night street resurfacing projects provided by the contractor. Inclement weather could cause delays.
- On Sunday, Oct. 20, crews will complete milling and paving on Stuart Avene. Then they’ll begin milling on Palmyra from Slappey to Ledo Road.
- On Monday, Oct. 21, crews will be at North Cleveland Street between Palmyra and 18th Avenue. They’ll continue milling on Palmyra and start paving Palmyra from Slappey to Ledo.
- This will be ongoing until Thursday, Oct. 24. This could be extended if directed to place leveling. Then, milling could begin on Pine Avenue on this night as well, between Davis Street and Slappey Boulevard.
- On Sunday, Oct. 27, crews will continue milling on Pine Avenue and begin paving, this will take until Oct. 31.
WALB spoke with an excited driver Friday.
Gary Holloway was born and raised in Albany.
“I mean I actually, I love this city," Holloway said. “It’s where I’m from. I’ll never forget it.”
After being in Atlanta for the past year, Holloway also hasn’t forgotten what he calls “pothole-filled streets.”
“Being in Atlanta, they have, of course, a lot more roads, but most of the roads aren’t that bad,” Holloway said.
City leaders are working to fix the problem in an overall $17.5 million project.
“I actually enjoyed driving down Palmyra now. It felt like driving down Westover. You know, you don’t have to dodge potholes on the sides and switching lanes and everything,” Holloway said.
Phase one of the project was approved back in March 2018. Now, the city is on to the $2.8 million phase two part of the project.
“You know, it’s hard to drive on these roads," Holloway said. "You’ve got to be careful when you’re driving.”
Thirty-five streets will be resurfaced under the second phase of the project and include gutter repairs, re-striping, manhole adjustments and repaving.
Most of Stuart Avenue has been repaved and the green light has been given to continue the project along Palmyra.
“It’s a big difference. And I’m glad they’re actually starting to do more roads. Smaller roads people drive on all the time,” said Holloway.
This is all work that will be done at night and could change depending on Saturday’s weather.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.