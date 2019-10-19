Tifton city councilman seeking reelection to District 4 seat

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The race for Tifton City Council’s District 4 is on and candidates are speaking announcing their plans to improve the area.
Current Councilman Frank Sayles, Jr. wants voters to know about the many projects he’s been tackling for his community and his initiative to “Keep Tifton Moving Forward.”
“I have been in office for one term, which is four years, and I feel that our city councilmen have gotten a lot accomplished and I want to continue the progress,” Sayles said
Sayles said that he and his colleagues have made great progress for the city over the years.
“We have done a great job with city council. We have a very aggressive city council, we have a good team and work well together. We are all working for the best of Tifton,” he said.
Sayles said that his leadership experience makes him qualified to keep the job.
“I have been involved in the community for nearly 20 years," Sayles said. “I have been the president of a lot of things such as the Tiftarea YMCA and The Rotary Club.”
Sayles shared his plans for District 4.
“Well, to continue the growth, continue the infrastructure improvements and continue community partnerships,” Sayles said.
Sayles also recalled one of his previous projects.
“We are on 16th Street here in Tifton and before this, (which) was repaved last year, this was probably the worst paved road in the City of Tifton,” Sayles said.
Roger Smith is a supporter of Sayles and he said the city councilman has done a great job and hopes he remains in the position.
“Four years ago, I didn’t know anybody and the road (was) tore up so bad. I called his office and they said they were going to fix it. And he did what he said. If a man’s word is no good then I have no respect for him. I am definitely voting to re-elect him,” Smith said.
Sayles said there is a major redevelopment project Tifton needs.
“Tifton is only as strong as its weakest link, and that area has been ignored. So what we are trying to do is create economic revitalization in South Tifton. And that is going to help all of Tifton,” Sayles said.
M. Jay Hall is challenging Sayles for the District 4 seat.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.