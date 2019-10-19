Teen injured in Albany shooting, suspect at large

Scene of shooting at Albany apartment complex (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | October 18, 2019 at 8:11 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 8:11 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of Nottingham Way.

Police said a 19-year-old male was shot in the leg around 7:40 p.m. at an apartment complex Friday night.

The victim was conscious and breathing when police arrived, according to a release from the department.

APD said officers were searching for a suspect wearing a black hoodie and gray pants that was running in the area.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as details come in.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.