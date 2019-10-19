Teen injured in Albany shooting, suspect at large

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of Nottingham Way.
Police said a 19-year-old male was shot in the leg around 7:40 p.m. at an apartment complex Friday night.
The victim was conscious and breathing when police arrived, according to a release from the department.
APD said officers were searching for a suspect wearing a black hoodie and gray pants that was running in the area.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as details come in.
