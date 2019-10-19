Sylvester Peanut Festival not letting Tropical Storm Nestor wash out the weekend

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - It’s that time again for Sylvester’s annual Peanut Festival.
The festival, now it’s 56th year, is said to bring in thousands of people to celebrate farmers and agriculture in South West Georgia.
The Annual Georgia Peanut Festival is both a celebration and a thank you to the community and most importantly, the local farmers.
“I’m looking forward to the food. I already see popcorn, I see candy apples, I see funnels cakes, I see barbecue," Lisa Jackson said. “I am so excited to eat the food.”
Lisa, and her husband John, are members of the Great New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.
She said the weather isn’t stopping their family fun.
“This has been something I have been doing for four to three years with little league football," John said. “Due to Hurricane Michael last year, we didn’t get a chance to do it so this year I have a new family to bring. My church family.”
Karen Rackley, director of economic authority for the Chamber of Commerce, said they aren’t letting the rain stop their fun.
“Nothing has been canceled today," Rackley said. “We are asking everyone to do their due diligence. We are not expecting anybody to show up if they can’t show up or if they don’t want to show up due to the rain if it does rain. But we are not canceling the festival at this point.”
Peanut Festival Chairman Wendy Kennedy gave her thoughts on the event and the amount of people they expect to see.
“This is one of the largest festivals in our area," Kennedy said. "We usually have between 12,000 to 15,000 people, weather permitting. Come out, there is something for everyone. If you are foodie, you can find any kind of food you could possibly want.”
The Jackson family said their biggest passion for the festival is family and getting them involved.
“We can bring our kids down here they get to ride the rides," Lisa said. "They head up to the booths they have here. There is an opportunity to buy, it is a great avenue for the community to put their businesses out there.”
The festivities began Friday night at T.C. Jeffords park in Sylvester. Wristbands are on sale for $25 dollars.
Kennedy encourages everyone to come out and have a great time.
For more information, call the Georgia Peanut Festival at (229) 776-6657.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.