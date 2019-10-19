Groups gearing up for bike ride in honor of Domestic Violence Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Victim Assistance group will hold a bike ride for Domestic Violence Month.
They’ll travel through multiple counties to spread awareness next weekend.
The plan is to ride domestic violence out of Albany using motorcycles for a case.
The group is partnering with different biker clubs and other law enforcement agencies for the ride.
But they're also inviting people to join the effort.
The ride will start at the Albany Civic Center and end at the Tifton Harley-Davidson.
There will be lunch at the ending location.
Leaders said they hope to shine light on the issue and honor the victims.
“Anything we can do to make awareness available for our public and any support we can get for our domestic violence victims during this period, is what we’re trying to accomplish with this ride,” District Attorney Greg Edwards, Dougherty Judicial Circuit, said.
It will cost $10 for individual riders and $5 for any additional riders.
All proceeds will support other domestic violence programs.
The event will begin at the Albany Civic Center on Oct. 26.
It’s set to start at 11 a.m.
If you would like to sign up or participate, call their office at (229) 438-3985.
