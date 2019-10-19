First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather possible Saturday

First Alert Weather Day (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | October 17, 2019 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated January 8 at 9:12 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday, from 5 p.m. to Sunday at 3 a.m. for the threat of severe storms.

The primary threat will be damaging winds at a 15 percent chance. The tornado threat will be at about 5 percent chance.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

Record warmth will increase instability Saturday afternoon. A powerful low will work through the Tennessee valley sending a cold front towards Southwest GA. The storms will move into Georgia late afternoon/early evening and move through and should be winding down early Sunday morning. The threat will be lowered as the storms cross east of I-75.

