Editorial: Drink for Pink and help WALB, Pretoria Fields end breast cancer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chances are, if cancer has not touched your life, it will at some point. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.
WALB is teaming up with Pretoria Fields Thursday, October 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., to continue to fight the good fight and we want you to drink for pink.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Horizons Community Solutions.
For every $100 raised, Horizons can provide one free mammogram for someone in need.
Commemorative glasses have been specially made for this event to always be a reminder to fight the good fight.
Together, we can do our part to end this disease. So, remember to Drink for Pink Thursday night at Pretoria Fields.
