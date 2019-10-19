Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office plans to unify the community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to bring unity in the community through an outreach and giveback event on Monday.
Sheriff Kevin Sproul will host the 10th annual “Building Unity in the Community Bar-B-Que” event.
It was set for this weekend but because of inclement weather, it has been pushed back.
This will be an opportunity for people to connect with the sheriff office staff.
It's all to build fond relationships.
Leaders are expecting to feed 1,000 people for free.
The sheriff said this event is important to him and his office, as it could help solve issues in the community.
“For myself to sit around with citizens and listen to their concerns and issues they may be dealing with in their neighborhood,” Sproul said.
The event will also include free games and other fun activities.
There will be a cake bake raffle where all proceeds will go to help support the sheriff’s office’s youth programs.
The event will be held at Morningside Elementary on Monday at 4 p.m.
