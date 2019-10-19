Damage reported in Cordele following tornado warning

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Damage has been reported following a tornado warning that was issued in Crisp County Saturday night.
There are reports of downed trees in the north part of the county along Highway 41, according to Haley Little, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
One accident has been reported off of I-75, Little said.
WALB has a reporter headed to Crisp County.
A possible tornado has been reported but not confirmed.
The tornado warning was also issued for Dooly County.
The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office said there were no reports of damage shortly after 7:45 p.m.
