APD searching for Shell Station burglary suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect accused of burglarizing a Shell Station on the 100 block of Philema Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
After responding to an activated burglar alarm, officers arrived at the scene and found the glass door shattered, according to a release from the department.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect taking an unknown amount of cigarettes and money, according to APD.
The suspect is described as a black man, 6′3 in height, around 260 lbs, with an afro and beard. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
This is an active investigation.
If you know any information leading to an arrest, you’re asked to call Albany police at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
