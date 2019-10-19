Albany police warns community of suspicious man in white van

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning the community of a suspicious man driving in a white van, according to a Facebook post by APD.
Police say it was reported that two children saw a man in a white van in the Nottingham and Gail Avenue area near a school bus stop.
They say he appeared and acted suspicious, according to police.
APD is warning school-aged children to be aware of their surroundings and avoid any distractions such as cell phones and iPads.
Police are also asking parents to report any information your child may provide about this case.
If you see this man, call Albany police at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
