Woman charged in Donalsonville 2-year-old’s death

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has made an arrest in the September death of a 2-year-old.
Paresij Handford, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of Zayden Brown.
Handford was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first degree cruelty to children. She was taken to Seminole County Jail.
Brown’s death was reported on Sept. 12.
The Donalsonville Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital earlier that day.
The child was found to have died from injuries he suffered, according to the GBI.
Brown’s death was found not to be accidental, GBI officials said.
The case is still active and anyone with information is asked to call the Donalsonville Police Department at (229) 524-2175 or the GBI Thomasville office at (229) 225-4090.
WALB has requested a copy of Handford’s mugshot.
