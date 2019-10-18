Windy and rainy is the weather word...

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman says that Southwest Georgia can expect cloudy conditions Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Rain will cover our area overnight with increasing winds.
Tropical storm conditions are possible by Saturday morning. Winds will be sustained 25-35 and gusting to 60 mph.
Rain totals of 3″-6″ are expected through Saturday afternoon, and an isolated tornado is possible for the southeast half of southwest Georgia.
Chris will be in the WALB Weather Center early Saturday morning to observe and report on weather Conditions for South Georgia.
Rain and wind subside Saturday night. Sunday will drier and pleasant.
Warmer Monday sets the stage for strong to severe storms Monday night to early Tuesday. Cooler and drier air returns.
