Week 9: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week features two teams entering week two of region play with a 6-1 record. As Coffee and Valdosta square off in Douglas this Friday, and although the Wildcats hold a majority of the meetings, it’s gone back and forth over the last seven years. So, this year’s matchup is shaping up to be one of the best and most highly anticipated meetings in recent history.