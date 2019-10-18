Week 9: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week features two teams entering week two of region play with a 6-1 record. As Coffee and Valdosta square off in Douglas this Friday, and although the Wildcats hold a majority of the meetings, it’s gone back and forth over the last seven years. So, this year’s matchup is shaping up to be one of the best and most highly anticipated meetings in recent history.
John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Valdosta @ Coffee
- Colquitt County @ Camden County
- Lowndes @ Tift County
- Northside Warner Robbins @ Lee County
- Thomas County Central @ Warner Robins
- Cook @ Worth County
- Crisp County @ Monroe
- Dougherty @ Hardaway
- Thomasville @ Fitzgerald
- Brooks County @ Early County
- Irwin County @ Lanier County
- Turner County @ Clinch County
- Telfair County @ Atkinson County
- Terrell County @ Baconton
- Calhoun County @ Randolph-clay
- Miller County @ Stewart County
- Mitchell County @ Seminole County
- Chattahoochee County @ Pelham
- FINAL SCORE: Americus-Sumter 47, Northside (Columbus) 32 (Thursday game)
- FINAL SCORE: Carver 50, Westover 33 (Thursday game)
- Deerfield-Windsor @ Brookwood
- Southland @ Valwood
- Gatewood @ Southwest Georgia
- Calvary Christian @ Terrell Academy
- Heritage @ Tiftarea
- Westwood @ St. Andrews
- Crisp Academy @ Holy Spirit Prep
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.