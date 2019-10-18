VSU resets homecoming parade schedule

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Due to the threat of inclement weather from what is likely to become Tropical Storm Nestor, Valdosta State University (VSU) has rescheduled its Beach Bash Homecoming parade for 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The parade was originally scheduled for Saturday morning.
The parade will follow a route around VSU’s Main Campus — from the Oak Street parking lot to Georgia Avenue to Patterson Street to Brookwood Drive, to the Oak Street parking lot.
Homecoming festivities are expected to continue midday Saturday with the pre-game tailgate party around Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and Drexel Park. Food trucks will be parked along Slater Street. Blazer Walk — an opportunity for football fans to come face to face with their favorite athletes, coaches, and more as they make their way to the stadium — will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The Blazers play the Florida Institute of Technology Panthers at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Reserved seating is $18. General admission seating is free for VSU students with a valid 1Card and active duty military and their families; $5 for children ages 5 and up and senior citizens ages 65 and up; and $10 for all others. VSU has won a school-record 21 football games in a row.
