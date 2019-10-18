Tropical Storm Nestor affects weekend events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Nestor is projected to come through South Georgia Saturday morning.
Event organizers across the area said they’re not taking chances.
Below is a list of events in the WALB viewing area affected by the possible inclement weather:
- Tifton’s 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s: postponed
- Illuminating Evening at the Lapham-Patterson House in Thomasville: postponed.
- Brooks County 9th annual Skillet Festival: canceled.
- Valdosta State University homecoming game: rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Albany State University football game: rescheduled to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Albany Tech Campus Tour for Saturday: canceled.
- Foul weather ‘de-rails’ Thomas the Train for a day
WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.
