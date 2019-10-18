Tropical Storm Nestor affects weekend events

Tropical Storm Watch (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | October 18, 2019 at 4:31 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 4:31 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical Storm Nestor is projected to come through South Georgia Saturday morning.

Event organizers across the area said they’re not taking chances.

Below is a list of events in the WALB viewing area affected by the possible inclement weather:

  • Tifton’s 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s: postponed
  • Illuminating Evening at the Lapham-Patterson House in Thomasville: postponed.
  • Brooks County 9th annual Skillet Festival: canceled.
  • Valdosta State University homecoming game: rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Albany State University football game: rescheduled to 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Albany Tech Campus Tour for Saturday: canceled.
  • Foul weather ‘de-rails’ Thomas the Train for a day

WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.

NHC 2PM Update; Tropical Storm Nestor moving NE @ 22mph with max winds 60mph. Nestor moves inland along the Gulf coast...

