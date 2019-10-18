Game of the Week: Valdosta @ Coffee

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta and Coffee have been on a tear this season.
They both won game one of region play, October 11.
And whoever wins Friday night’s game, will be in the driver seat for their region.
And that’s why they’re our Game of the Week.
Series play has been back and forth for the past seven seasons, so no guarantees here.
But, in their 30 match ups, Valdsota holds the series record 22-8.
The Wildcats and Trojans clearly have weapons on offense.
So far, they've outscored their opponents by at least 150 points.
And both their offenses are complemented with dominate defenses.
So, the coaches tell me this game could come down to the last play.
We’ll have this game and many more highlights at 11 p.m. during our Locker Room Report.
