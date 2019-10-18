Foul weather ‘de-rails’ Thomas for a day

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas the Tank Engine won’t fight the weather Saturday, his engineers say.
Saturday’s weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of heavy rainfall all day, with wind gusts of 45-55 mph and possible tornadoes.
So in the interest of public safety, the ‘Day Out with Thomas’ activities at Georgia Veterans State Park in Cordele, Georgia on Saturday, October 19 are being curtailed.
Tickets for Saturday, October 19th can be used on any of the other event days: Friday, October 18th Sunday, October 20th Saturday, October 26th, and Sunday, October 27.
All event tickets for Saturday will be honored on other event dates.
Customers can just come to the event and use their tickets on a standby basis. Customers can also call Ticketweb at 1-866-468-7630 to exchange their tickets for a specific date & time if they wish.
The Great Pumpkin Adventure and The Cabine in the Woods are also taking the day off because of the weather.
EVENT LOCATION: Georgia Veterans State Park 2459 U.S. Hwy. 280 West - Cordele, Georgia
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.