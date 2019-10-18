Crisp County looking for volunteers to help clean river

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce needs help in cleaning up all the excessive amount of trash near Lake Blackshear.
Catherine Harrell serves as the Director of Keep Crisp Beautiful. She said that community involvement throughout the years is important when keeping lakes, ponds, and rivers clean from trash and debris.
“We clean out around Lake Blackshear, The Blue Hole, specifically because that’s an area where a lot of locals like to visit and have summertime fun,” Harrell said.
People in Cordele are known to hang out near the Blue Hole but over time trash has built up.
Harrell said volunteers on foot and also on boats are encouraged to come out and help clean up the popular lake.
“River Alive is a statewide cleanup initiated by The Adopt a Stream and Keep Georgia Beautiful. People volunteer all over the state of Georgia. The clean up is very important because I mean we have to take our waterways serious. It is important for animals and for us as well,” Harrell said.
For more information on how you can help volunteer and keep Lake Blackshear clean, reach out to the Cordele Crisp Chamber of Commerce at (229) 273-1668.
