2019 Ag Expo wraps, expected to bring in millions

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo continues to bring in millions of dollars every year.
This year is expected to be no different.
With over 100 acres, filled with over 1,200 vendors, organizers said the economic impact is far-reaching.
With the festival bringing in more than 80,000 people, they shared that they hear about hotels filling up a year in advance in some parts of the region.
Becca Turner with the 2019 Sunbelt Ag Expo team, shared that this means thousands in the community are staying and spending in the area.
Some of which will be in attendance for days at a time.
“This is an entire hit for the south, the southeast, even some of our southwestern communities. The restaurants, the businesses— everybody benefits when the Sunbelt Ag Expo is here. This is such an important part of Moultrie and our entire region," said Turner.
Organizers shared that they’ve already begun planning for next year’s festival.
It is set to be held in the third week of October 2020.
One group that has traditionally been in attendance is Georgia’s Mobile Dairy Classroom.
One of the many things that can be seen at the 2019 Sunbelt Ag Expo is their dairy cows.
Set up like a mini milking parlor, Nicole Duvall travels across the state with a real cow to educate people about dairy farming.
She said they want to teach kids, specifically, how the cows make their milk, give a milking demonstration, and share the importance of the substance.
“We understand what Hardwork dairy farmers do to produce a quality product for us. I can’t live without butter. So I want them to be able to keep doing their job," said Duvall.
Duvall said she’s been doing the Mobile Dairy Farm Classroom for the past 11 years.
Funded by the Georgia Dairy Farmers, she shared that the classroom was in existence for at least a decade before she took over the exhibit.
An Alabama man made his way to the Sunbelt Ag Expo, hoping to try to find a special piece of equipment for his son who’s confined to a wheelchair.
As a part of the AgrAbility Learning Station, one of the things people can do is come and check out some of the resources the group makes available for those with disabilities.
Hunter Compton came up to the booth with his father-in-law in an effort to find his son some outdoor accessible field equipment.
To do so, he stopped by the booth ran by the Farm Again program from the University of Georgia.
They aim to help people that have injuries, disabilities, and chronic health conditions.
“I never seen one before that I know of. Something like this could really affect his life, in a good way. Make it so he can feel more free, maybe join us outside and not just have to sit there and watch us drive around. Go out there and ride around with us and go through the mud or something out there as well," said Compton.
Compton even called his son on FaceTime to show to him.
He shared that he hopes to buy some equipment like this down line for his son.
He said he’s thankful for groups like AgrAbility that help provide resources.
Since their inception in 2005, the group said they’ve helped about 180 farmers across the state of Georgia.
