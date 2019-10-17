Watching the Tropics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely beautiful fall weather holds one more day. Following cool low 50s temperatures rise into the low 70s with increasing clouds Friday. Through the evening rain returns as a potential tropical system moves northeast across the Florida Panhandle tracking into south Georgia early Saturday.
Very wet and windy conditions are likely with rainfall totals of 1-3″, winds 20-30mph with gust 50mph and isolated strong-severe storms. It’s a washout for outdoor activities Saturday. A few showers early Sunday otherwise mostly cloudy with milder upper 70s.
Briefly dry as another cold front pushes east Monday into Tuesday. More beneficial rain and possibly strong storms before drier air filters in Wednesday.
Tonight: Fair/Cool lows low 50s.
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late highs low 70s.
Tomorrow Night
