Voters responding well to new voting machines in Decatur Co.

DECATUR CO., Ga. (WALB) -Its been a week and a half since Decatur County voters got to experience the new voting machines first hand.
Early voting started on October 7.
WALB spoke with poll workers in Bainbridge to hear voter’s feedback about the new machines.
Poll worker, Johnny Brown said some voters say they like the new machines because they’re faster.
“And second, they say that they really truly like the new system because it gets them in and out and also, they were saying it gives them a chance that if they make a mistake, they can go back and correct it before they vote,” Brown adds.
Brown says the only negative feedback he's heard is about security concerns involving Russian hacking.
Brown also mentioned one or two people approached him with questions.
Decatur County was one of six counties “piloting” the new voting machines before the rest of Georgia uses them next spring.
