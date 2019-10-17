Tift Co. leaders want you to light up the night for children

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The time has come for the Tift County Commission on Children and Youth to host its annual “Go Light Up Your Wolrd” event and they want the community to show their support.
They asked people in Tift County to put luminaries outside their homes and businesses to light up the night.
The event is created to show support for the well-being of the children in Tift county.
Executive Director Lille McEntyre shared how anyone in the county can participate.
“What we do is encourage everybody who will put luminaries out to show their support for children and youth. Our vision in Tift County is that everywhere you go, if you live the city of Tifton, everywhere you go you will see lights lighting your way,” McEntyre said.
The event is set to take place on October 23 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
For more information on the event and how you can help with supplies, contact Lillie McEntyre at (229) 388-1000.
