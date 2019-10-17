“This is the last photo that we took together" Family shocked by death of Rashad Roberts in fatal Albany crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Family members are speaking out for the first time, less than a week after the death of their loved one killed in a motorcycle crash.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint spoke exclusively to Rashad Roberts’ father and aunt to hear how the family is coping with the loss of their loved one.
″I wanna say he’s about 6 or 7 I think in this photo."
Rashad’s father, Otis Roberts shared photos of Rashad and while holding a photo of him at a younger age.
“There were storms in the area that day and they captured him and his sister playing out after the storms had passed,” Otis says while looking at a news clipping with a photo of Rashad and one of his sisters in it.
“This is the last photo that we took together.” Rashad’s aunt, Wendy Hall said while looking through her mobile phone at their photo.
Rashad’s family is doing the best they can with handling Rashad’s death.
“It’s a surreal moment. We’re shocked. It’s always shocking when it’s unexpected but we’re holding up,” said Otis.
“I have cried so much, every day I say I’m not gonna cry today but it’s just off and on," says Hall.
Family, God and community support is helping the Roberts family and friends get through this tragedy.
“Um, I have family. I have a strong support system. I know my family is there for me and know Rashad was loved," says Rashad’s father.
“Just holding close to one another and family, friends, support and being able to read things on social media. How he affected so many people. I didn’t even know he knew that many people but that alone is helped us get through. That’s helping us get through, ” Hall said.
Otis Roberts adds “I really don’t think there’s anything that I can say that people don’t already know. What we didn’t know is how many lives he did touch.”
Services for Rashad will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Those services will be held at Greater 2nd Mount Olive Baptist Church on Dewey Street.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.