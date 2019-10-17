Suspect denied self-defense motion in Pelham murder trial

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - New developments continue to unfold in a high profile murder investigation out of Pelham.
Attorneys for Horace Ross III, or “Chucky,” an accused killer of two, filed a new motion ahead of his trial.
Ross turned himself into police last December to face two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The victims, in this case, are Denarrius Johnson and Steven Freeman. They were found dead near a community baseball field just off Cannon Street. A third person was also injured in the shooting.
In a recent immunity hearing, Ross claimed he killed two men and shot another in self-defense.
Prosecutors said they had all the facts and evidence to show that was not the case.
Chief Superior Court Judge Kevin Chason denied Ross’ justification defense motion. It’s a pre-trial motion that can typically be filed by the defense after an arraignment. And by Georgia law, every defendant can claim self-defense, but it must be justified.
Prosecutors said Ross claims he had the right to pull out his gun and shoot the three victims.
They said the defense was able to present evidence, but it was not enough, adding that a self-defense motion must be reasonable and justified.
Prosecutors said that with their forensic evidence from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and testimonies of several witnesses, it showed deadly force was not warranted.
“We presented a ballistics report and the GBI forensic evidence. So in this particular case, the testimonial of the witnesses and the forensic evidence both showed that deadly force was certainly not justified in this case,” said Joe Mulholland, the district attorney for the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.
Georgia law does say a person has the right to defend themselves or a third party, but only when presented with deadly force.
Since this was denied, prosecutors said the trial will start next week, with jury selection starting Tuesday.
