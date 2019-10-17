A quiet week but an active weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds have cleared behind Wednesday’s cold front. Behind the boundary drier and much cooler air spreads across SWGA overnight. You’ll need a jacket Thursday morning with lows in the upper 40s low 50s. For the afternoon sunny with cool highs low-mid 70s. Fall temps return Friday with increasing clouds.
Into the weekend rain becomes likely as a potential tropical system tracks northeast across the Gulf. Some outdoor plans may be in jeopardy with heavy rain and possibly strong-severe thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for updates as the projected track and impacts will likely change.
Wetter weather continues into the new workweek as a cold front slides into the region. Rain and possibly strong-severe storms thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Drier and cooler midweek.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.