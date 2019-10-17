Police investigate series of car break-ins near downtown apartments

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Crooks are now targeting locked cars in Downtown Albany.
They broke into around a half a dozen vehicles near an apartment complex, and even stole a gun.
Cases were reported outside The Flats at 249.
People parked on North Jackson Street were impacted, according to a letter the property manager sent out.
It also said this has been happening over the last two weekends.
Albany Police tells us the most recent break-ins happened to four people on Monday.
APD’s reports show they responded to the 200 block of Pine Avenue in reference to the car break-ins around 7 a.m.
They spoke with four victims who each said they locked their cars the day before, but woke up to the mess.
All four cars had their windows busted out.
Some people had missing items like an Apple iPad, money, and even a bank bag filled with keys to another property.
The biggest thing taken was a pistol that was in the center console of a car.
WALB spoke to people in the area about their concerns.
“Might just want to beef up the patrol and be more vigilant. More patrol is what I would say,” said someone in the area.
In the letter, property managers said they’ve requested increased patrols and other safety measures.
They said they were able to see a man on camera in this parking lot.
They said he was seen walking away, carrying a bag, then running.
It also said this week’s incident brings the total of car break-ins to seven within the last two weeks.
If you know anything about these cases, call Albany Police at (229) 431-2100.
