Pet of the Week, Oct. 14-18

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Bo!
Bo is a 7-year-old beagle.
Older dogs often times come house trained, they are less rambunctious and make great pets for the elderly, young children, people with disabilities or just people with busy lifestyles.
Most importantly, older dogs will, no doubt, be forever grateful for the second chance and give you unconditional love.
He is available at Leesburg Animal Hospital, 246 Walnut Avenue South.
For more information on adoption, call (229) 759-8384.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.