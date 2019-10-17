Longtime Tift Co. coach and educator dies

Starting in 1948, Fred Tucker worked in Tifton as a physical education teacher and coach until 1960. (Source: Tift County Schools)
By Kim McCullough | October 17, 2019 at 4:01 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 4:06 PM

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County community is mourning the loss of Fred Tucker, longtime coach and educator.

Starting in 1948, Tucker worked in Tifton as a physical education teacher and coach until 1960. He then went on to work in Randolph and Berrien counties until 1978.

He retired from public education in 1978 after 30 years of service. After retirement, Tucker worked at Irwin Academy until 1984.

He returned to Tift County in 1984 where he worked until his resignation in 2016 at the age of 93.

Tucker had a combined total of 68 years of service as a coach and educator.

