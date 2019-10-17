Leesburg mother moved to top of heart transplant list

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -A Leesburg woman received life-saving news, she’s at the top of the transplant list to get a new heart.
“This morning the doctor came into the room with her and told her she was listed this morning.”
It’s something her husband, Eric Taylor says he’s been hoping and praying for a long time.
Teresa Taylor is now at the top of the list for a heart transplant.
Her and her husband Eric are both Albany pastors and have been married for 18 years.
They have a blended family with seven children.
Eric says he’s hoping and praying his wife will get the transplant soon. He says if she does not get a heart, she will die.
Teresa developed cardiomyopathy after the birth of her last child.
“The doctors say its because of women who have multiple children, but that cardiomyopathy turned into heart failure. So my wife has been suffering for 18 years with this disease,” said Taylor.
According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for your heart to pump blood to the rest of your body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure.
“She was working after she had Joshua then she received a defibrillator at St. Joseph. They thought that was going to be better for her but her heart continued to decline,” says Taylor.
Since then, it’s been an emotional roller coast for the couple and their family, including several overnight trips to Emory Hospital in Atlanta, procedures, and missed time from work.
“I hold onto my faith and I have faith in God that he was going to bring her through and just to see how things are working out. I’m just overjoyed because it takes a long time for this process but it just seems like it’s been clicking right after another. One after another and it just makes me very happy,” Taylor said.
Taylor says they will be hosting a community yard sale on the second weekend of November.
All proceeds will go towards Teresa's heart fund.
That location has not yet been determined but Taylor says it will be in Albany.
