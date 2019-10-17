Investigation into Lee Co. child molstation case continues

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -New details continue to emerge in a child molestation investigation out of Lee County.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators first arrested Irvin Holton on October 8 for two counts of child molestation.
He posted a $50,000 bond for those charges.
He was arrested again on October 11 on two more counts of child molestation and was granted bond again, according to investigators.
District Attorney Lewis Lamb broke down that second bond from what he knows so far.
“Those warrants involved conduct that pre-dated the warrants he had already been arrested on so the courts kind of rolled that bond in with the first one.”
Lamb also said all of the victims had not been identified at the time the first two warrants were filed.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about this case you are asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6034.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.