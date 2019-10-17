GSW rakes in nearly $19,000 during Inaugural Day of Giving campaign

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) raised nearly $19,000 during their Inaugural Day of Giving campaign last Thursday.
They say their goal for the event was $5,000.
We’re told nearly $7,000 was raised for the renovation of the Florrie Chappell Gymnasium.
Along with online giving, a number of local businesses donated a portion of the day’s sales to the campaign.
“We understand the importance of our partners in the community and I think our partners in the community understand the importance of having a university in our town. And that was really illustrated pretty clearly by the success of our day,” said Stephen Snyder, GSW Foundation Executive Director.
School officials said donations rolled in from numerous states and even Canada.
