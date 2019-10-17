Free defensive driving course to be offered in Ashburn

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County is looking to better prepare drivers when they hit the road, even teens getting behind the wheel for the first time.
The Ashburn Police Department will be hosting, for the first time, a defensive driving course for the community.
Police Chief Clifford Jordan said this is their way of giving back to the community and teaching teenagers how to drive properly.
The exercise is meant to help decrease the chances of major and minor accidents in the city.
“Here lately, we have being seeing an increase of minor accidents and a lot of them are involving juveniles, 16, 17 and 18-year-old kids. Just being safe and being aware of the surroundings are our main goals. Drive for yourself and mainly for others,” said Jordan.
“I reached out to State Farm and also to Allstate. The person would just need to come to the class and they get a certificate. Taking the training we are offering will give you a discount on your car insurance if you are applicable by the insurance agencies,” explained Ashburn Police Major Richard Purvis.
The event is free and seats are limited.
The class will be held Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 in the evening.
For more information, call the Ashburn Police Department at (229) 567-2323.
