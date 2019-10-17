First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday ahead of possible tropical storm conditions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday ahead of possible tropical storm conditions.
Tropical Depression #16 is expected to turn into Tropical Storm Nestor by Friday in the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm’s path is projected toward the Flordia Panhandle.
On early Saturday, the storm will move into South Georgia.
Projected impacts include 1-3 inches of rain, 25-30 mph winds and 50 mph gusts.
The next update on the storm will be Thursday at 5 p.m.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather, as does WNUQ, Nash Icon 102.1 FM.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
